German Skyborn Renewables explores offshore wind energy options in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The German Skyborn Renewables company is exploring investment opportunities in the offshore wind energy sector in Azerbaijan, CEO of Skyborn Renewables Patrick Lammers told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026).

He noted that the company is evaluating potential investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector and has held discussions with Azerbaijani officials within the framework of the forum.

"I’m very happy to be in Azerbaijan. It’s very exciting. I was here 8 years ago, and now one can witness the tremendous progress Azerbaijan has made. It’s truly wonderful to come together at a conference like this. The President delivered a very inspiring speech regarding the work being done," said Lammers.

According to the company executive, Skyborn Renewables specializes in the construction of offshore wind farms for renewable energy generation.

"As an infrastructure platform, we are exploring investment opportunities here. I personally represent Skyborn Renewables. We build exclusively offshore wind farms to provide renewable energy. I have had ample opportunities to visit, speak with the ministers, and share my views on what would ideally need to be done if we would like to bring this sector to Azerbaijan," he pointed out.

Lammers emphasized that potential cooperation in the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan was discussed within the framework of the forum.

"No negotiations are currently underway, as we must first determine how we’ll collaborate. However, during my conversation with the minister, we highlighted what is important, and he invited me to a follow-up meeting. This process will continue," the CEO of Skyborn Renewables said.

He also shared his positive impressions regarding the investment climate in Azerbaijan.

"I see a convergence of people, great common sense, and capital here. I believe there is a strong spirit of optimism here," Lammers added.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.