Pakistan calls for deeper textile cooperation with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Pakistan is seeking deeper cooperation with Turkmenistan in the textile sector to expand trade and commercial ties, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari said in a congratulatory message to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday, published today by the press service of the Turkmen government.

“Turkmenistan’s cotton potential and the production capacity of its textile industry, combined with Pakistan’s advanced equipment, design capabilities, high value-added production, and export experience, can provide a powerful boost to the commercial partnership,” Leghari said.

She noted the Pakistani diplomatic mission is actively working with Turkmen and Pakistani textile companies to facilitate their cooperation.

According to Leghari, Pakistani textile companies regularly participate in exhibitions in Turkmenistan and have expressed strong interest in expanding trade in yarn, grey fabric, home textiles, ready-made garments and women's fabrics.

For reference, Turkmenistan has been modernizing its textile industry by upgrading production facilities and introducing modern technologies and equipment. The sector is focused on increasing production volumes, expanding the range of products and strengthening the competitiveness of locally manufactured textiles. According to the Turkmen government, equipment from companies in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Japan and other countries has been introduced at textile enterprises.