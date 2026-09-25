Kyrgyz president signs decree on measures to ensure transparent 2027 presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree "On measures to ensure free, fair and transparent elections for the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on January 27, 2027".

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the decree is aimed at ensuring the legality and transparency of the electoral process, protecting citizens’ electoral rights and providing equal conditions for all election participants.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed the decree ‘On measures to ensure free, fair and transparent elections for the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on January 27, 2027’ (hereinafter referred to as the Decree)," the statement said.

Particular attention is paid to preventing unlawful interference by state and municipal authorities in the elections, as well as the use of administrative resources in the interests of individual participants.

In particular, the involvement of teachers and students of educational institutions, university professors and students, social welfare workers, medical personnel, employees of other state and municipal organizations, institutions and enterprises providing services to the public in campaigning in favor of any candidates is strictly prohibited.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to immediately impose disciplinary measures and, where necessary, dismiss heads and officials of executive bodies, law enforcement agencies, local state administrations and local self-government bodies, as well as employees of subordinate organizations, institutions and enterprises who unlawfully participate in election campaigning or use the advantages of their official or professional position in favor of any candidates.

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums is recommended to take additional measures to ensure uniform application of electoral legislation and inform citizens.

Measures are also envisaged to ensure the participation of international observers in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.