Kazakhstan forms commission to probe servicemen’s Caspian Sea deaths

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. A government commission has been established by order of Kazakhstan's Prime Minister to investigate the causes of the deaths of servicemen during exercises in the Mangystau region today, the press service of the Kazakh government said.

"The commission includes the Minister of Defense, the Akimat of the Mangystau region, senior officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Healthcare, the Ministry of Transport, the Chief Military Prosecutor, and representatives of the Border Service," the government said.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed Commission Chairman Kanat Bozumbayev to immediately travel to the emergency site and begin work to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the servicemen's deaths and provide assistance to the families of those who died.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported earlier on September 24 that 19 servicemen had been swept into the sea during exercises in the Mangystau region.

The deaths of nine servicemen have been confirmed so far. Three servicemen were rescued, including one who was hospitalized. The search for the others is ongoing.

According to the ministry, rescue forces and equipment were immediately sent to the scene. Units of the Naval Forces, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, aviation and other relevant services are involved in the search and rescue operation.