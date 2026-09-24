Uzbekistan explores $1B export potential in Iraq

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Uzbekistan announced its potential to supply up to $1 billion worth of products annually to Iraq, whose total imports approach $93 billion a year, during the International Business Forum in Erbil.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Uzbekistan, following the business forum on the sidelines of the CONSTRUCT IRAQ 2026 exhibition. The forum was organized at the initiative of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Export Promotion Agency and Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Kuwait.

More than 50 Uzbek manufacturers and exporters took part in the forum, which focused on demand in the Iraqi and regional markets, export opportunities, logistics and new mechanisms for business cooperation.

Trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and Iraq have expanded in recent years, with bilateral trade turnover increasing by 43%, according to the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Uzbekistan’s annual exports to Iraq previously stood at around $34 million to $50 million, while the country now sees opportunities to significantly increase supplies to the Iraqi market.

“The Iraqi market has significant potential for Uzbek exporters, while competitive prices and developing logistics links can create additional opportunities to expand exports,” the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

Iraq imports nearly $93 billion worth of goods annually. According to estimates cited at the forum, Uzbekistan could potentially supply up to $1 billion worth of products to the Iraqi market by taking advantage of competitive pricing and logistics opportunities.

Erbil is also developing as a regional trade and logistics center. Its duty-free trade regime provides additional opportunities for distributing products across regional markets, while road transportation from Tashkent to Erbil or Baghdad takes an average of about 10 working days.

The forum concluded with B2B meetings and bilateral negotiations, where Uzbek companies presented their products and discussed potential contracts and joint projects with Iraqi businesses.