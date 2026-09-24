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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 24

Iran News 24 September 2026 09:13 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 24
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 24.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to September 23.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,706,268 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,944,055 rials. On September 23, the euro was priced at 1,937,692 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 24

Rial on September 23

1 US dollar

USD

1,706,268

1,690,018

1 British pound

GBP

2,261,069

2,258,433

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,068,134

2,062,202

1 Swedish króna

SEK

172,151

171,692

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

179,746

179,188

1 Danish krone

DKK

260,033

259,201

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,811

17,728

1 UAE Dirham

AED

464,607

461,543

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,518,707

5,490,969

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

615,740

611,519

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,077,782

1,075,868

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

217,545

216,097

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,432,041

4,405,382

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,210,293

1,204,515

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

967,656

968,589

1 South African rand

ZAR

104,085

104,339

1 Turkish lira

TRY

34,938

34,720

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,217

20,163

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

468,755

465,664

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

130,236

129,348

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,984

13,891

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,200,501

1,203,297

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

455,005

452,005

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,537,947

4,508,027

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,332,750

1,328,018

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,388,307

1,380,166

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

51,813

51,441

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

813

807

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,112,649

1,107,506

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

267,330

265,826

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

254,312

253,008

100 Thai baht

THB

5,104,308

5,107,372

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

418,258

415,993

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,247,879

1,246,792

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,406,584

2,390,717

1 euro

EUR

1,944,055

1,937,692

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

383,671

378,921

1 Georgian lari

GEL

652,332

651,176

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

95,457

95,099

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

26,613

26,150

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

561,549

558,545

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,003,722

997,073

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,719,507

2,712,286

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

184,651

183,748

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

487,739

484,542

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,003

1,992

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,944,055 rials and $1 costs 1,706,268.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,32-2,35 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,64-2,67 million rials.

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