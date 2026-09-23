Turkmen commodity exchange records cotton, polypropylene deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. On the September 17 trading session on SCRMET, foreign and domestic deals were concluded across the textile and petrochemical sectors.

This was reflected in a press release published by the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET).

According to the report, entrepreneurs from the UAE reached agreements with local business representatives for the purchase of crude fatty acids derived from cotton soapstock and greige fabric.

On the domestic market, local entrepreneurs reached agreements with the Turkmennebit State Concern for the purchase of polypropylene grade TPP D 30 S.

SCRMET reported that a total of five transactions were finalized during the session, amounting to 2 million manat ($571,428) and $303,500.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country’s main organized marketplace for trading commodities and one of the key institutions through which Turkmenistan conducts and facilitates foreign trade. The exchange brings together domestic producers, exporters, and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, where a range of export-oriented goods are offered and transactions are concluded. Its trading portfolio covers petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery, and chemical goods, among other commodities.

SCRMET also plays an administrative and information role in Turkmenistan’s trade system. In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, the exchange publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on the platform. These quotations provide information on the commodities traded, their values, and the markets involved, making SCRMET data a useful indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country’s export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan’s exchange-based trade.