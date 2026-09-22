Uzbekistan’s Tashkent, China’s Anhui explore new investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region and China’s Anhui province discussed new investment and industrial cooperation projects, including a multifunctional industrial park and a modern agricultural demonstration park in China on Sept. 19.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional administration, following a meeting between Tashkent Region Deputy Governor Jahongir Mamajonov and Anhui Province Deputy Governor Sun Yong as part of the Uzbek delegation’s official visit to China.

According to the Regional Administration, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, with a focus on industrial cooperation, automotive manufacturing, agricultural technologies, logistics, green energy and advanced technologies.

Particular attention was given to proposals to establish a multifunctional industrial park and a modern agricultural demonstration park in Tashkent region, as well as attract Chinese companies to new investment projects.

“The development of direct cooperation with Anhui creates new opportunities for attracting investment, introducing advanced technologies and implementing joint industrial and agricultural projects in Tashkent region,” the regional administration said.

Moreover, the two sides agreed to regularly organize business forums, B2B meetings and reciprocal business visits to strengthen practical cooperation between companies and regional authorities.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation also participated in conferences focused on Anhui’s emerging industries, multinational corporations and Anhui-Hong Kong-Macao industrial cooperation, as well as the Anhui-Côte d’Ivoire-Uzbekistan trade and economic cooperation conference.

Anhui is one of China’s major industrial and innovation centers, with strong capabilities in automotive manufacturing, new energy, high-tech production, artificial intelligence and advanced equipment manufacturing.

The meetings are expected to help identify new areas for investment and industrial cooperation between Tashkent region and Anhui, while creating additional channels for direct business engagement.