EU outlines scope of €12B Middle Corridor investment package (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The European Commission has outlined the scope of the 12 billion euros worth investment package for the Middle Corridor.

"As President von der Leyen announced during SOTEU 2026, through Global Gateway, we aim to crowd in up to €12 billion in public and private investment. The figure announced concerns both public and private investment. The Connectivity agenda should result in over €12 billion of investments in the Corridor, together with the partner countries, IFIs and private sector. Working together with financial institutions and European companies, we stand ready to offer our expertise and solutions to help deliver this project — creating new opportunities for our industries in this fast-growing region," the European Commission’s spokesperson told Trend.

The EU Commission’s representative pointed out that the Middle Corridor will connect Central Asia across the Caspian Sea to the South Caucasus and directly to the European market via Türkiye and the Black Sea to diversify routes, triple trade flows and slash freight transit times by 2030.

"Through this initiative, the goal is to further integrate the work happening at regional level (in Central Asia, South Caucasus and the Black Sea region) for greater synergies and impact. By coordinating investments, notably in transport infrastructure, alongside regulatory cooperation, we aim to make trade routes faster, more efficient and more resilient. In particular, expanding digital connectivity in line with the highest international standards is essential for the efficient functioning of the trade routes and the inclusive and sustainable development of economies and societies," noted the spokesperson.

In her 2026 State of the Union Address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the intention to attract funds for the Middle Corridor’s development.

"I can announce today a new international connectivity project. It will link the South Caucasus and Central Asia directly to the European market – what we call the Middle Corridor. Through Global Gateway, we will aim to crowd in up to €12 billion in public and private investment. Our goal is to diversify routes, triple trade flows and slash freight transit times by 2030. To make this a reality, we will organize a Regional Connectivity Summit with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria," she said.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through a number of countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.