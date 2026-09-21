Azerbaijan, IAEA discuss expanding nuclear safety cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan has discussed the expansion of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the field of nuclear safety.

The information was disclosed in a report issued by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) following the 70th regular session of the IAEA General Conference, held in Vienna, Austria, from September 14 to 18.

Azerbaijan was represented at the session, which brought together more than 3,000 delegates from 181 member states, by a delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Yusif Nabiyev. The delegation also included representatives of relevant government agencies.

In his address to the session, Nabiyev provided information on the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IAEA, as well as activities carried out within the framework of the technical mission aimed at ensuring nuclear security during large-scale public events.

The deputy minister also addressed matters concerning the development of legal, regulatory, and technical infrastructure, as well as the application of nuclear and isotope technologies in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental protection.

On the sidelines of the session, the Azerbaijani delegation held bilateral meetings with representatives of IAEA departments and delegations from other countries.