Embassy of Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan congratulated Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.

The corresponding post was published on the embassy’s page on X.

“Today, the people of Azerbaijan are celebrating State Sovereignty Day. We sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan on this important national holiday! May the Republic of Azerbaijan continue to strengthen its statehood, develop and prosper, while its people live in peace, unity and prosperity.

Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported and continue to support each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our countries are consistently developing friendly relations and mutually beneficial strategic partnership. We sincerely thank the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for their solidarity with Ukraine and the support they have provided.

We wish the Republic of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and progress!

Happy State Sovereignty Day!” the post said.