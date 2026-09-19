Tokayev calls for national cleanliness standard in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Kazakhstan should develop a national standard for cleanliness, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while addressing participants in the Taza Kazakhstan campaign in Astana today, the presidential press service reports.

“Taza Kazakhstan is not just a nationwide initiative; it is a conscious choice made by our people. Taza Kazakhstan can rightfully be called a unique project that has contributed to progressive changes in public consciousness and national identity,” Tokayev said.

He noted that the campaign is contributing to the formation of new qualities and values in society.

“But we cannot sit back and be satisfied with what has been achieved. If we want to become a progressive country, we must move only forward. We still have many important goals and objectives ahead of us. We must take the Taza Kazakhstan campaign to a qualitatively new level.I believe it is necessary to develop a national standard for cleanliness. This is a requirement of the times,” the president said.

He stressed that every citizen of Kazakhstan should live in comfort and cleanliness both today and in the future.

“However, such a favorable environment does not arise by itself - its formation directly depends on the worldview and behavior of citizens. Only in this way will we be able to strengthen the international reputation of our people and the country as a whole and increase its investment attractiveness,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev said the goal of the Taza Kazakhstan project is to improve the country, strengthen unity and solidarity, and unite the people around a common goal.

He noted that large-scale campaigns are currently being held across all regions of Kazakhstan. Since the beginning of the year, more than 600 environmental events have been held across the country. Seven million citizens have participated in these activities, more than 130,000 hectares of land have been cleaned, and 1.3 million trees have been planted.

“Good results have been achieved, and indeed, a great deal of work is being carried out. All this is a manifestation of the pure intentions, genuine involvement and, most importantly, hard work of our compatriots for the benefit of the Motherland,” Tokayev said.