Albanian-Udi Christian community slams Armenia's revanchist attitude on diplomats' visit to liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan has issued a statement regarding the revanchist attitude displayed by Armenian circles toward visits to Karabakh and East Zangezur by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

The statement by Robert Mobili, Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan, noted that members of the community—successors to the Albanian (Caucasian) Apostolic Independent Church—firmly condemn the revanchist sentiment expressed within Armenian society and political circles regarding the visits of diplomatic corps representatives to Karabakh and East Zangezur, and specifically to the Ganjasar and Khudavang monasteries, which are part of the Albanian historical and cultural heritage.

"The presentation of historical Azerbaijani monuments such as Ganjasar and Khudavang as Armenian heritage—whether by the Armenian side, including Armenian lobby circles that have yet to abandon war propaganda, or by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other high-ranking officials who claim to be committed to the peace agenda—not only denies and falsifies historical truths but also jeopardizes the fragile peace process emerging in the region. The targeted campaign conducted in Armenia against the visit of diplomatic corps representatives demonstrates that political and religious circles in that country are not sincere in their desire for peace and remain intolerant of Azerbaijan's legitimate rights.

Caucasian Albania is an integral part of Azerbaijani statehood, and Armenia's policy of denying the historical and cultural heritage of Caucasian Albania is unacceptable. Such provocative actions by Armenia are a manifestation of false national exceptionalism and fabricated history, as well as an element of racism. Such an intolerant and hostile attitude toward Caucasian Albania—and particularly its religious and cultural heritage—clearly demonstrates Armenia's fear of the truth," the statement said.

The statement pointed out that the Albanian Church, as the first apostolic church of the Caucasus, has a long history and has left an indelible mark on the religious and cultural life not only of Azerbaijan but of the entire Caucasus.

"All attacks against a heritage that created a great culture and possessed its own alphabet are bound to fail. Undeniable facts cannot be ignored. History records that in 313 AD, the Albanian King Urnayr adopted Christianity as the state religion. The history of the Khudavang Monastery—a magnificent example of Azerbaijani architecture—dates back to the 6th and 7th centuries. How can history be altered or falsified? It is an indisputable fact that the Gandzasar Monastery was built between 1216 and 1238 under the direction of the Albanian Prince Hasan-Jalal Dawla and received the blessing of the Albanian Patriarch Nerses in 1240. The significance and special value of the Gandzasar Monastery for us lie in the fact that it served as the seat of the Albanian Catholicosate. Princes and clergy of the Hasan-Jalal dynasty—including Hasan-Jalal Allahverdi Bey—were buried within the monastery grounds.

Unfortunately, following various forms of pressure and influence, a decision by the Tsarist Synod in 1836 put an end to the activities of the Albanian Apostolic Church, and the Armenian-Gregorian Church attempted to lay claim to a portion of its material and spiritual heritage. Consequently, historical Albanian temples in Azerbaijan—particularly in Karabakh—were 'Gregorianized,' and alongside our historical monuments, archival materials and documents were either destroyed or falsified. Over the past century, attempts to 'Armenianize' and appropriate the historical-cultural heritage of Caucasian Albania—an integral part of Azerbaijani statehood—through various deceptive schemes have become a cornerstone of Armenia's state policy. As a result, not a single Albanian temple has retained its original historical appearance, whether within the territory of present-day Armenia or in the lands of Azerbaijan that were formerly under occupation," the statement emphasized.

The Community asserts that appropriating the historical-cultural heritage of Caucasian Albania to fabricate a false history amounts to acting against both the past and the future, and undermines the foundations of good-neighborly relations and peaceful coexistence.

"It's unacceptable that this same policy continues today and is supported by the Armenian leadership." History must be studied, written, and presented as it truly is. We, the first Christians of this land, firmly reject attempts by Armenians to appropriate our history and our religious-cultural heritage.

Historical reality demonstrates that the historical-political and cultural-religious heritage of Caucasian Albania belongs to the Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people—a nation where diverse ethnic groups, religions, and faiths have coexisted in an atmosphere of tolerance for centuries. As a Christian community that preserves its language, religion, and traditions to this day, we will continue to uphold this sacred ancestral legacy and persist in our struggle against Armenian falsifications.

Just as we, the Udis, worship in the churches of Gabala and Oghuz, we now freely conduct religious rites and ceremonies in the ancient Albanian temples located in the territories liberated from occupation—including Ganjasar, Aghoghlan, Khudavang, Amaras, and other sacred sites.

Following the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, a favorable opportunity has arisen to rectify the injustices faced by the Albanian Apostolic Church, to study its history objectively, and to share that history with the global community. The Government of Azerbaijan carries out extensive work to restore and repair all historical and religious monuments in the country, regardless of their affiliation, treating this heritage with special sensitivity. Notably, magnificent monuments belonging to the Albanian heritage—such as the Temple of Apostle Elisha in Kish village (Shaki district), considered the 'mother of churches' in the Caucasus, and the 'Chotari' and 'Saint Mary' churches in the settlement of Nij (Gabala district), where the Udi people live in a compact community—have been restored and placed under state protection. The restoration of Albanian monuments is of great importance not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire Christian world, as it rectifies historical injustices and preserves the atmosphere of tolerance within our country. For all of this, we once again express our deep gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

We reiterate that the liberation of our lands from occupation has restored historical justice, ensured our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and created new realities in the region. Ultimately, the Armenian side must accept this reality and once and for all desist from any actions—such as revanchist propaganda and the distortion of historical truths—that hinder the peace process, which is absolutely essential for the well-being of our region and our peoples. We have repeatedly visited Karabakh to perform religious rites and honor the memory of our ancestors laid to rest there, and we plan to visit again soon.

May the Almighty Creator be our helper!" the statement by the Azerbaijani Albanian-Udi Christian religious community noted.