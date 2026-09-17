Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region produces 37.7M tons of oil in 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region produced 37.7 million tons of oil in the period from January through August 2026.

This was announced in a statement issued by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov and residents of the Atyrau region at the Safi Utebayev Atyrau Oil and Gas University.

The ministry noted that oil production in the region amounted to 61.9 million tons in 2025. Last year, the Future Growth Project at the Tengiz field was completed.

At the Kashagan field, construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters is underway, with construction and installation works scheduled for completion in 2026. The Phase 2A gas processing plant, with a capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters, is also being designed.

As reported, in the deep hydrocarbon processing sector, a polypropylene production plant with an annual capacity of 500,000 tons operates in the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark (NINT) Special Economic Zone.

Projects are also underway to construct polyethylene and butadiene production complexes with capacities of 1.25 million tons and 340,000 tons per year, respectively.

“The construction of modern next-generation processing facilities is based on strict international environmental standards. Unlike production facilities of previous years, modern complexes are designed with minimal environmental impact. Our task is to create high-tech industries, localize related enterprises around clusters, and provide local specialists with stable jobs,” Akbarov said.

The ministry said the region’s fuel and lubricant supply remains stable. All 124 operating filling stations in the region are fully supplied with fuel, while deliveries from oil refineries are carried out regularly according to approved schedules, with no disruptions reported.

Retail sales of liquefied petroleum gas are also operating normally through 107 autogas filling stations and five gas filling stations. Additional power generation capacity is planned to be commissioned in the region by 2030 to ensure reliable electricity supplies.

This year, Atyrau CHP is scheduled to commission a 25 MW turbine and a 33 MW boiler. The construction of a 250 MW combined-cycle gas turbine plant is planned in Kulsary. In addition, Atyrau CHP plans to expand the station by constructing five gas turbine units with a total capacity of 210 MW.

Meanwhile, KEGOC is implementing a project to integrate the Western Zone of Kazakhstan’s power system with the Unified Electric Power System of Kazakhstan. The project is scheduled for completion in 2027.