Seoul momentum - how Japarov is advancing Kyrgyzstan in new format with Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participated in the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul, which elevated cooperation between the five Central Asian countries and South Korea to the level of heads of state and laid the groundwork for a new multilateral format of cooperation.

The summit, chaired by President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung, brought together the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The discussions focused on economic and technological cooperation, energy, transport and logistics, critical minerals, digitalization, artificial intelligence, human capital development and the strengthening of regional ties.

For Sadyr Japarov, participation in the summit provided an opportunity to position Kyrgyzstan not only as an individual partner of Seoul, but also as part of an emerging regional economic and technological platform. In his address, the Kyrgyz leader emphasized the importance of translating political agreements into practical outcomes, including investment, production, technology transfer, and the creation of new jobs.

"Investment in the knowledge, professional skills and talents of our citizens must become a solid foundation for technological modernization, sustainable economic growth and the long-term competitiveness of our countries. Political will must be transformed into practical achievements," Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov proposed reinforcing this approach through specific mechanisms. In particular, he called for the establishment of a Council of State Investment Institutions, the creation of a unified portfolio of priority projects, the establishment of a joint investment fund, as well as the development of a network of pilot technology platforms in artificial intelligence and digitalization. Energy, green mobility, and human capital development were also among the key areas highlighted in his proposals.

"The key task at the current stage is to translate the high level of political trust into long-term economic and technological partnership," the Kyrgyz president emphasized.

In practical terms, Kyrgyzstan is proposing to use the new format not only to attract South Korean investment, but also to integrate the country into broader production, technological and transport chains. For Seoul, Central Asia is of interest, among other things, in terms of diversifying supply chains, energy and critical minerals. The South Korean side also views the region as a promising area for expanding economic cooperation.

He emphasized that by the next meeting, the Central Asia-Republic of Korea format should demonstrate tangible results - launched production facilities, attracted investment, implemented technologies, and new opportunities for citizens.

In this context, Sadyr Japarov’s proposals have a broader dimension. Kyrgyzstan has opportunities to participate in energy and transport projects, including the Kambarata-1 hydropower project and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway route. At the business session held as part of the summit, Sadyr Japarov specifically invited South Korean companies to participate in the development of industrial parks and logistics centers along the railway, as well as in the country’s energy projects.

Another area that Sadyr Japarov links to expanding Kyrgyzstan’s presence within the new format is tourism and the agro-industrial sector. In particular, he invited South Korean investors to participate in the Ala-Too Resort year-round mountain resort project. At the same time, the Kyrgyz side is emphasizing joint professional training, educational programs, technology startups and digital solutions.

The significance of the summit also lies in the fact that it is not a one-off meeting of leaders. Following the talks, the Seoul Declaration was adopted, providing for the regular holding of summits every two years and the development of cooperation at the ministerial and senior-official levels. The second summit is planned to be held in Kazakhstan in 2028. Thus, interaction between Central Asia and South Korea is gaining a permanent institutional foundation.

Against this backdrop, Sadyr Japarov’s bilateral meeting with Lee Jae Myung complemented the broader summit agenda. The leaders discussed expanding economic cooperation, investment projects and infrastructure. Sadyr Japarov proposed establishing a joint medical center in Kyrgyzstan, considering mechanisms to facilitate the visa regime and increasing Kyrgyz exports to the South Korean market. Lee Jae Myung, in turn, noted the development of relations between the two countries since 1992 and the importance of further strengthening cooperation between investment agencies.

The economic component already demonstrates potential for further growth. According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce, trade turnover with South Korea reached $508.7 million in 2025, increasing by 17% year-on-year, while it grew 9.2 times in 2021-2025. At the same time, the structure of trade leaves room for an increase in Kyrgyz exports to the South Korean market.

Going forward, several avenues could emerge for developing the initiatives outlined by Sadyr Japarov at the summit. One option is a transition from signed agreements to the implementation of specific investment projects in energy, industry, transport and tourism. Another could involve the gradual expansion of Kyrgyz exports to South Korea and the integration of local producers into broader regional supply chains.

A separate trajectory could develop around technology and human capital. The establishment of joint educational and technology platforms could provide a foundation for training specialists in AI, digital technologies, and engineering, while creating conditions for the emergence of new joint ventures.

Another option involves strengthening the multilateral dimension itself. In this case, Kyrgyzstan could use the regular summit format to promote joint regional projects related to transport connectivity, energy, digitalization, climate resilience and investment.

Thus, the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit creates several levels of interaction, ranging from political dialogue among heads of state to concrete business projects. For Sadyr Japarov, this provides an opportunity to advance Kyrgyzstan’s bilateral agenda while also strengthening the country’s position within a new regional format, whose further substance will depend on the implementation of the agreements reached in Seoul.