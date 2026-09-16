Kyrgyzstan invites Korean firms to join China-Central Asia rail projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kyrgyzstan has invited South Korean companies to participate in the creation of industrial parks and logistics centers along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Japarov made the statement on September 16 during a special session of the business summit held as part of the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

"Sadyr Japarov also highlighted transport and industrial cooperation. Kyrgyzstan is ready to become a reliable platform for access to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and Central Asia through the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, with Korean companies invited to participate in the creation of industrial parks and logistics centers along the route," the statement said.

Furthermore, the President noted that Kyrgyzstan could serve as a platform for Korean businesses to enter the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and Central Asia.

In addition, Japarov highlighted the potential of transport infrastructure and industrial cooperation to further expand economic ties between Kyrgyzstan, South Korea and the countries of the region.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is participating in the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16–17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — marking the first elevation of the Korea–Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. The meeting is focused on expanding cooperation in areas including trade and investment, industry, energy, transport, digitalization, technology and human capital.

In recent years, bilateral contacts have also focused on attracting Korean investment and technology to Kyrgyzstan and strengthening cooperation in infrastructure and industrial development.

The current summit provides a regional platform for Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to discuss practical areas of cooperation and potential joint projects, while Seoul is seeking to further institutionalize and expand its engagement with the five Central Asian countries.