Azerbaijan, Switzerland explore progress of new joint initiatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The implementation of new joint initiatives has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

This was reflected in a report published by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy following a series of meetings, as well as the 10th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held during the working visit of the delegation led by the Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov to Switzerland.

According to the Ministry, the Protocol of the 10th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Federal Council has been signed.

Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, received Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

Issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations were discussed during the meeting. It was emphasized that the strong bilateral ties between the two countries are based on mutual respect and trust, and that there are ample opportunities to further develop the partnership in the period ahead.

The importance of expanding trade and investment cooperation, identifying new areas of activity within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission, and further strengthening humanitarian ties was highlighted.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Andrea Rauber Saxer, Delegate of the Swiss Confederation for Trade Agreements and Head of the Bilateral Economic Relations Division at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

An exchange of views took place regarding priority areas for the development of the Azerbaijan-Switzerland economic partnership. It was stated that expanding direct ties between the business communities of the two countries, promoting mutual investments, and implementing new joint initiatives would contribute to further strengthening the economic partnership.

As part of the visit, the 10th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Federal Council was held.

At the meeting, attended by Joint Commission co-chairs Mikayil Jabbarov and Andrea Rauber Saxer, priority areas for the development of Azerbaijan-Switzerland economic partnership, as well as the current state of trade and investment relations, were reviewed.

Discussions were held on expanding the partnership with the Swiss Confederation, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international financial institutions.

New prospects for cooperation in the fields of industry, energy, the digital economy, innovation, agriculture, and tourism were highlighted. Emphasis was placed on the opportunities created for foreign partners by Azerbaijan's favorable investment climate, strategic transport connections, green energy potential, and measures implemented regarding digital transformation. The state support mechanisms implemented for business development in our country, including the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, have been highlighted.