Azerbaijan exports $17.6M worth of goods to Armenia over 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. In the period from January through August of this year, Azerbaijan exported $17.603 million worth of goods to Armenia.

The data was reported by Trend, citing Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

On October 21, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation, and that the first such transit shipment was a delivery of Kazakhstani grain to Armenia.

On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) shipped 1,220 metric tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 metric tons of cargo (48 railcars) was shipped to Armenia, including 1,742 metric tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 metric tons of diesel fuel. On January 11, a train consisting of 18 railcars loaded with 979 metric tons of RON-92 gasoline was sent to that country.

On February 25, 4,500 metric tons of diesel fuel were shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia; on March 5, 31 railcars carrying 1,984 metric tons of diesel fuel, as well as two railcars carrying 135 metric tons of Russian fertilizer; on March 9, a 7-railcar freight train carrying Russian grain; and on March 11, grain with a total weight of 1,023 metric tons (net weight: 770 metric tons) in 11 railcars. On March 24, four railcars of fertilizer with a total weight of 271 metric tons and one railcar of buckwheat groats weighing 68 metric tons were shipped.

On March 25, a shipment consisting of 5 railcars of wheat with a total weight of 350 metric tons was dispatched. On April 11, 15 railcars (887 metric tons) of diesel fuel were shipped. And on April 14, 22 railcars of diesel fuel were exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. On April 21, a freight train consisting of 16 railcars carrying a total of 974 metric tons of diesel fuel departed from Azerbaijan for Armenia. On April 24, another shipment, 350 metric tons of grain, was transported in transit from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.

On April 30, four railcars of grain with a total weight of 279 metric tons and three railcars of fertilizer weighing 203 metric tons were shipped; on May 3, 8 railcars carrying 536 metric tons of Russian fertilizer; on May 4, 10 railcars carrying 678 metric tons of Russian fertilizer; and on May 6, 4 railcars carrying a total of 271 metric tons of Russian fertilizer and 4 railcars carrying 275 metric tons of Russian grain. On May 7, 2 railcars of aluminum and 9 railcars of grain were shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan. On May 9, 8 railcars (479 metric tons) of diesel fuel were shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia, and on May 10, 16 railcars of diesel fuel with a total volume of 986 metric tons were shipped.

On May 15, a total of 977 metric tons of wheat, consisting of 14 railcars, was shipped in transit from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan; on May 28, 126 metric tons of urea (2 railcars) and 67 metric tons of flour (1 railcar) were shipped; on May 29, 4 railcars of wheat with a total weight of 280 metric tons and 4 railcars of fertilizer with a total weight of 277 metric tons; on June 1, two railcars of fertilizer; on June 4, 3 railcars of wheat weighing 210 metric tons; 2 railcars of barley weighing 140 metric tons and 1 railcar of fertilizer weighing 69 metric tons.

On June 4, Azerbaijan exported 42 railcars of diesel fuel to Armenia, and on June 11, 17 railcars of diesel fuel.

On June 20, seven railcars carrying 490 metric tons of wheat were shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan; on June 23, 10 railcars carrying 700 metric tons of wheat were shipped from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

On June 26, 18 railcars carrying 971 metric tons of AI-92 gasoline and 8 railcars carrying 467 metric tons of diesel fuel were shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

On June 28, another shipment of wheat was sent in transit from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan - 770 metric tons in 11 railcars; on July 3, 14 railcars carrying 976 metric tons of wheat; on August 6, 979 metric tons of wheat in 14 railcars; on August 8—1,049 metric tons of wheat in 15 railcars and 700 metric tons of coal in 10 railcars; on August 13—20 railcars carrying 1,400 metric tons of wheat; on August 14—wheat in 6 railcars with a total weight of 420 metric tons; August 15 – 8 railcars carrying 560 metric tons of wheat; August 20 – 39 railcars carrying a total of 2,725 metric tons of wheat; August 21 – 11 railcars carrying 1,108 metric tons of wheat and 4 railcars carrying 273 metric tons of barley; August 24—7 railcars carrying propane with a total weight of 242 metric tons; August 25—14 railcars carrying wheat with a total weight of 976 metric tons and 1 railcar carrying lumber weighing 65 metric tons.

On September 3, a total of 989 metric tons of diesel fuel was shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia in 17 tank cars. On September 5, approximately 16,000 metric tons of diesel fuel, as well as about 5,000 metric tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline, were shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia. On the same day, five railcars of wheat weighing a total of 355 metric tons, three railcars of fertilizer weighing 180 metric tons, and two railcars of lumber weighing 138 metric tons were shipped from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.