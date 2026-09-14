GGGI ready to further cooperate with Kazakhstan on global climate agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is ready to further cooperate with Kazakhstan as part of the global climate agenda, according to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and former UN Secretary-General and GGGI President Ban Ki-moon in Seoul, where Tokayev is on a state visit.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of GGGI's work to support developing countries in transitioning to a green growth model that promotes social stability, climate resilience and economic development.

Ban Ki-moon, in turn, welcomed Kazakhstan's achievements in sustainable development and expressed readiness for further cooperation within the global climate agenda.

The two sides also exchanged views on UN reform and adapting the organization to current realities.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is a treaty-based international intergovernmental organization established at the Rio+20 Conference in 2012. Its membership has grown from 18 founding signatories to more than 50 members, while 29 countries have partner-state status as of the end of 2025. GGGI operates under its Strategy 2030, adopted by its Council and Assembly, which focuses on low-carbon and resilient green growth. The organization works with member states on climate and development objectives, including Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).