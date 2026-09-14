Azerbaijan’s cadets take solemn Military Oath at Heydar Aliyev Institute (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Solemn oath-taking ceremony was held for newly enrolled cadets at the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute under the National Defense University.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the NDU and the institute, as well as military personnel and members of the academic and teaching staff. Accompanied by the military band, the Battle Flag was solemnly brought to the parade ground.

The event continued with a one-minute silence in commemoration of the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland. This was followed by the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In their addresses, the speakers extended their sincere congratulations to the cadets on taking the Military Oath and wished them success in their future military service. They encouraged the cadets to be worthy representatives of the Azerbaijani nation and to remain steadfastly committed to serving the Motherland and the people, as well as upholding the Military Oath. Importance of maintaining a high standard of discipline and strict adherence to military regulations throughout their service was emphasized.

Speaking on behalf of the cadets, the representatives wished the newly admitted cadets success in their studies and expressed their satisfaction with the conditions provided for their education and training.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the cadets solemnly took an oath of allegiance to the Motherland.