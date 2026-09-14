Azerbaijan, ADB explore new phase of mutually beneficial cooperation

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The prospects for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) were discussed.

This was announced in a statement published by the Cabinet of Ministers, following the meeting between Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Azerbaijan, and a delegation from the Asian Development Bank’s Board of Directors on September 14.

At the meeting, the sides noted with satisfaction the high level of the long-term and mutually beneficial partnership established between Azerbaijan and the ADB.

According to information, the importance of jointly implemented projects in the transportation, energy, water management, finance, education, healthcare, and other sectors was emphasized, and promising opportunities for expanding cooperation through public-private partnerships were highlighted.

The country’s Partnership Strategy for 2025–2029 was recognized as an important foundation for a new phase of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ADB, and it was noted that the new projects planned in the fields of energy, transportation, and water infrastructure align with Azerbaijan’s long-term development priorities.

The meeting was attended by Sahil Babayev, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.