Vučić highlights President Ilham Aliyev's role in Serbia-Azerbaijan relations

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's leadership and support for Serbia remain an important pillar of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said.

"The wise leadership and sincere affection of President Ilham Aliyev for our country remain one of the pillars of the overall relations between our two countries," Vučić said in a Facebook post following his meeting with Azerbaijan's newly appointed Ambassador to Serbia Tahir Taghizadeh.

Vučić said he asked the ambassador to convey his warmest greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

He also highlighted the intensive political dialogue and frequent meetings between officials of the two countries at various levels.

According to Vučić, President Ilham Aliyev's latest visit to Belgrade, during which the first meeting of the Council for Strategic Partnership was held, "opened a new chapter" in relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan.

Vučić also pointed to the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation beyond the energy and infrastructure sectors to trade, investment, culture, education and tourism.

He further expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for confirming its participation in EXPO 2027 in Belgrade.

The Serbian president also emphasized mutual support for sovereignty and territorial integrity as one of the foundations of trust between Serbia and Azerbaijan.