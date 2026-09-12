Kalbajar and Karabakh stand historical-cultural heritage of entire Turkic world - official

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, September 12. Kalbajar and Karabakh represent a historical and cultural heritage of great value to the entire Turkic world, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, told Trend during the second day of a visit to Karabakh and East Zangezur by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

She noted that visits to Karabakh by representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations are of great importance for witnessing firsthand the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work underway in the region.

"Every time we visit these lands, we see the changes taking place. Magnificent new structures are being built, and significant efforts are being made to improve living conditions for the people. At the same time, we are witnessing serious efforts to preserve and restore the cultural heritage that was damaged during the years of occupation," said Raimkulova.

The official pointed out that this was approximately her seventh visit to Karabakh and her second to Kalbajar.

She emphasized that the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is also contributing to the restoration of cultural heritage in Karabakh.

"We are restoring the 18th-century Haji Alakbar Mosque in Fuzuli. This is a major project that has been underway for three years in collaboration with the Azerbarpa Scientific-Research Design Institute LLC. The work is nearing completion," she explained.

Raimkulova highly appreciated the restoration efforts regarding historical monuments in Kalbajar. According to her, significant progress has been observed in the restoration of these monuments compared to the previous year.

"It's evident just how much substantial work has been accomplished over the past year. Restorers are treating both the preserved sections and the parts that were previously distorted—or subjected to so-called 'restoration'—with great sensitivity. The monuments are now being returned to their original appearance. History tolerates no falsification; it must be presented exactly as it is," she stated.

The foundation's president noted that the ongoing research and restoration work also makes it possible to reveal the various stages of development these historical monuments underwent over time.

Raimkulova stressed that the historical and cultural monuments located within the territory of Azerbaijan are the wealth of the Azerbaijani people.

"Every monument on Azerbaijani land is, first of all, the wealth and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people. At the same time, this heritage is part of the shared cultural wealth of the entire Turkic world and all Turkic peoples. Monuments located in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and other Turkic states also constitute our shared tangible and intangible cultural heritage. We must cherish and protect them as the apple of our eye," she clarified.

She added that the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is carrying out systematic work in this area. As part of the events marking the 100th anniversary of the First Turkology Congress held in Baku, the foundation prepared a 'Catalogue of Shared Turkic Cultural Heritage.' The catalogue includes a total of 70 examples of tangible and intangible cultural heritage from seven countries.

"Kalbajar and Karabakh are of great value to the Turkic world; they represent a heritage—our cultural and historical heritage. This is a land we must preserve for both present and future generations. I take pride in the work Azerbaijan is doing to protect the heritage in these lands," Raimkulova emphasized.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are visiting Karabakh and East Zangezur accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The visit involves a 150-member delegation representing 58 countries and nine international organizations.

On September 11, the diplomatic representatives visited Khankendi and Shusha. In Khankendi, the delegation first toured the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, where construction work is underway. They then visited the Cultural Center in Khankendi. The diplomats also visited Victory Park and took a group photo in front of the Victory Arch. The visit also included a tour of Karabakh University.

In Shusha, the delegation inspected ongoing restoration and reconstruction work and visited the First Residential Quarter, the construction site of the New Shusha Mosque, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex, Jidir Duzu, Karabakh Street, Sadigjan’s House, the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, Shusha Central Square, the Shusha Creative Center and the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum.

The diplomats also took a group photo in front of the Shusha Fortress walls and attended an official reception held to mark the Independence Day of the United Mexican States.