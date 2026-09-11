S&P Global upgrades Kazakhstan’s Eurasia Insurance, Eurasia Life ratings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the long-term issuer credit and insurer financial strength ratings of Kazakhstan’s Eurasia Insurance Co. to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’, according to the agency.

S&P also raised the ratings of its subsidiary Eurasia Life JSC to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’. The outlook on both companies is stable, while their ‘kzAAA’ Kazakhstan national scale ratings were affirmed, S&P said.

According to the agency, Eurasia’s operating performance remained profitable and improved further in the first half of 2026, with its annualized return on equity (ROE) rising to 32% from 22% in 2025.

The improvement was driven by stronger technical profitability, lower-than-expected catastrophe losses and the appreciation of the Kazakhstani tenge against the US dollar, which resulted in favorable revaluations of foreign-currency-denominated claims and liabilities.

Eurasia Life’s contribution to the group’s net income rose to around 20% in the first half of 2026 from 14% in the same period of 2025, according to S&P.

The agency expects the group’s net combined ratio to remain at 75%-80%, compared with an expected Kazakhstani market average of 85%, while ROE is projected to remain at 15%-20%. S&P also noted that around 80% of the group’s total invested assets are held in instruments rated ‘BBB’ and above.

At year-end 2025, stressed liquid assets exceeded stressed liabilities by about 3.2 times, which S&P described as exceptional. The agency expects the company to maintain its liquidity ratio above 2.2 times over the next 12-24 months.

“Eurasia’s prudent retention policies and reinsurance protection mitigate its exposure to catastrophe risk, which help prevent significant losses,” S&P said.

The stable outlook reflects S&P’s expectation that the group will sustain its strong competitive position, very strong capital adequacy and sufficient liquidity over the next two years.