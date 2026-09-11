VEON to explore payment license, digital services in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kazakhstan’s National Bank, UAE-based VEON and KaR-Tel, part of the VEON group, signed a memorandum on cooperation in developing payment services and national payment infrastructure.

This was announced by the press service of the National Bank. The document was signed on the sidelines of the Central Asia Fintech Summit (CAFS) in Almaty.

“The document provides for working out issues related to obtaining a first-category payment organization license by VEON group companies, as well as developing cooperation on improving payment services and introducing modern digital payment services,” the National Bank said.

The agreement could expand the role of VEON group companies in Kazakhstan’s digital payments market, subject to regulatory requirements for obtaining the license.

Separately, during the CAFS, the National Bank’s Digital Development Center and Alatau City Authority (ACA) signed a memorandum to explore the use of digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies for Alatau City.

Under the agreement, the Digital Development Center will act as a technology partner in developing, integrating and supporting information systems. The sides plan to identify priority areas and projects and develop a corresponding roadmap.

The cooperation will also include a demonstration of the SupTech platform and an assessment of its potential use for Alatau City Authority’s tasks. The platform combines digital tools for data analysis and support of supervisory processes.

The Central Asia Fintech Summit was held for the third consecutive year by the National Payment Corporation of the National Bank. In 2026, the event brought together more than 4,000 representatives of the financial and technology sectors, government agencies and the expert community from Kazakhstan and other countries.