Tajikistan and UN advance global peace agenda for future generations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Tajikistan, and UN discussed cooperation within the framework of the International Decade for Peace for Future Generations.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Tajik MFA following a meeting between Tajikistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Jonibek Hikmat and UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the UNAOC, in particular the implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution on the ‘International Decade for Peace for Future Generations, 2027-2036’," the statement said.

According to the Ministry, the parties also exchanged views on prospective joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

In particular, the sides discussed the organization of a high-level international conference aimed at launching the International Decade and further promoting shared priorities in strengthening a global culture of peace.

The International Decade for Peace for Future Generations is scheduled to cover the period from 2027 to 2036 under a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly. The initiative focuses on advancing efforts related to peace and international cooperation and is expected to provide a framework for relevant activities during the decade.

Meanwhile, the International Decade for Peace for Future Generations will cover the period from 2027 to 2036. The UN General Assembly resolution provides for activities and initiatives related to the decade to be carried out during this period.