Angola expands cooperation with Azerbaijan in education (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Cooperation in education between Angola and Azerbaijan is expanding, a member of the Angolan delegation, Vasco Patricio, told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

According to him, this cooperation has been ongoing for many years.

He noted that a large number of Angolan citizens are studying in Azerbaijan, and this is one of the main directions of cooperation between the two countries.

"There is good cooperation between our countries. Education is one of the main areas. This process began a long time ago and is still ongoing. After gaining independence, many Angolan citizens have studied in Azerbaijan. We are further expanding our cooperation in this area," said Patricio.

He also stressed that his first impressions of the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, were positive.

"I arrived here last night. My first impression is very good. Azerbaijan is a very clean country, people are friendly. Baku is also a beautiful city," he added.