Türkiye announces new features for COP31 Blue and Green zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Various opportunities will be offered in the Blue and Green zones of COP31 to be held in Antalya, Head of the Support Services Department of the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Ahmet Sami Kulaklıoğlu, said at the event "COP31: Operations Management" held within the framework of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that within COP31, the Blue zone received 219 approved applications.

According to him, 92 of the applications were received from countries, 70 from civil society organizations, 38 from intergovernmental organizations, and 18 from United Nations agencies.

"We have planned and submitted pavilion requests to the United Nations, and these requests have been approved. The application and approval process has been completed, and site locations have been planned. The installation of the pavilion and offices will be completed from September 15 to October 30,"Kulaklıoğlu explained.

He pointed out that the participating parties will be offered ready-made stand options ranging from 25-150 square meters in the Blue zone. In case of applications for an area larger than 100 square meters, it will be possible to create specially designed pavilions.

Kulaklıoğlu also said that the Green zone is planned as a dynamic meeting place where participants can present their projects, work and solution proposals and establish new partnerships.

"Various centers have been established in the Green zone based on our agenda and priority areas. These include Zero Waste, Climate Finance, Energy and Transport, Science and Technology, Sustainable Cities, Green Industrialization, Startup Zone, Culture and Civilization, Youth and Children, as well as COP-Art," he emphasized.

The official added that the 116-meter-high COP31 Tower, which is the symbolic structure of the COP31 area, will welcome visitors at the entrance to the Green Zone.

"The tower will host various light shows during COP31. At the same time, it will be open to visitors with two sessions per day and will function as an observation terrace that will allow for a panoramic view of Antalya, as well as the COP31 area," Kulaklıoğlu noted.

According to him, a large-scale Startup Zone is being created under the tower. There will be stands of various sizes ranging from 5 to 150 square meters, presentation and networking areas, as well as a special stage.

"Startup Zone will provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to present their projects to the world. Most of the applications came from different countries of the world. In this section, conditions will be created for entrepreneurs and investors to meet," he said.

Kulaklıoğlu also said that another innovation at COP31 will be the COP-Art project.

"Our goal at COP-Art is not to limit COP31 to discussions only, but to combine our messages about the environment and climate with art. Thus, COP31 will not only become a place for discussion, but also a center of experience where environmental awareness meets art," he stressed.

He added that, in addition to various cultural events, the works of world-renowned artists and artists are planned to be exhibited at the COP31 site within the framework of COP-Art.