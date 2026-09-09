Entertainment program for Grape and Wine Festival announced (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Grape and Wine Festival, which will take place in Shamakhi on September 19–20, promises visitors an entertaining program, as well as an opportunity to discover the traditions of Azerbaijani viticulture and winemaking.

The festival, which will be held at the premises of the Shirvan Sharabları LLC winery in the village of Meysari, will welcome guests on September 19 with a performance by the Shirvan folklore ensemble.

A ceremonial procession of winemakers will take place, accompanied by a performance by drummers.

Visitors will be able to watch performances by their favorite singers—Roza Zargarli, Kazim Jan, Joseph U.O., and Teymur Suleymanbeyli and his band—as well as sets by DJ Kamo and others.

The festival's entertainment program also includes various contests and quizzes.

The festival also features a children's entertainment zone, where interactive programs, performances by entertainers, and other activities await the little ones.

The goal of the two-day festival is to promote local viticulture and winemaking, boost the export potential of wine products, and inform the general public about the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan and the work accomplished in this field.

More detailed information about the festival program can be found on its Instagram page.