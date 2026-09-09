Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with permanent reps of OIC states in New York (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with the permanent representatives of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York as part of her working visit to the U.S.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan).

Speaking at the meeting, Gafarova said that Azerbaijan is an active member of the OIC, and the Azerbaijani Parliament currently chairs the Parliamentary Union of the OIC member states.

Noting that the OIC brings together 57 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and America, the speech pointed out a huge human, cultural and economic potential of the Islamic world. In the speech, it was emphasized that this geography has a young population, historical educational centers, major trade routes, important resources, and deep traditions of community and solidarity. In addition, it was noted that many OIC member countries are experiencing conflict and forced displacement, poverty, food and water insecurity, climate change are putting additional pressure on our societies, and terrorism, extremism and Islamophobia are creating fear and distrust. These challenges require the expression of solidarity among member countries through coordinated action, strong institutions and practical support.

According to the speaker, parliamentary diplomacy can support this work by coordinating international negotiations with national parliaments.

The meeting also reviewed issues of joint cooperation in international parliamentary organizations, and held an exchange of views on the activities of international parliamentary organizations. Pointing out in this context the importance of closer cooperation between the UN and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gafarova said that it connects international decision-making with national parliamentary activities and helps to turn agreements into results for people.

The speaker emphasized that the principles of multilateralism lose their authority when they are applied selectively, when obligations are not fulfilled or when some voices are considered more important than others. Rebuilding trust requires equal respect, consistent action and real participation. According to him, when official relations become difficult, parliamentarians can still communicate, reduce misunderstandings and maintain opportunities for dialogue.

The speech noted that the IPU should cooperate more closely with regional parliamentary organizations, including the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC). This collaboration can bring OIC priorities to the global debate and strengthen our response to Islamophobia, racism and religious hatred.

The speaker highlighted that many OIC countries have difficulties in obtaining finance and technology. Parliaments can support this work through better laws, economic oversight, investment in education and innovation, strong social protection and fair use of public resources. Many countries facing the consequences of climate change have the fewest resources to respond to these challenges. Climate finance must therefore be predictable, sustainable and accessible.

She also said that the parliamentary dimension of this call was observed at COP29 in Baku. In that framework, the Azerbaijani Parliament and IPU brought together hundreds of parliamentarians to discuss how global climate commitments can be translated into national action.

In conclusion, Gafarova noted that parliamentarians should exchange experience, prevent repetitions and bring regional priorities to global discussions.