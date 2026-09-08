Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, bp complete key stage of Ustyurt exploration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR and international energy company bp are advancing oil and gas exploration in the Ustyurt region, with 3D seismic fieldwork completed across six investment blocks under a production-sharing agreement.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The parties held a meeting of the Steering Committee in Tashkent on September 7 to review work carried out under the Ustyurt production-sharing agreement in 2025 and the first half of 2026, as well as plans for the next phase of geological exploration.

Representatives of Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry, Uzbekneftegaz, relevant government agencies, SOCAR and bp participated in the meeting.

The completed 3D seismic surveys covered the Baiterek, Terengkuduk, Birkori, Kharoy, Karakalpak and Kulboy investment blocks in the Republic of Karakalpakstan. The seismic data is expected to provide a more detailed basis for assessing prospective oil and gas structures in the Ustyurt region.

“Completion of the 3D seismic fieldwork provides an important foundation for the next stage of geological exploration and a more detailed assessment of the region’s hydrocarbon potential,” the Uzbek Energy Ministry said.

The next phase will focus on processing and geological interpretation of the seismic data. The project partners also plan to prepare for the drilling of an exploration well based on the results of the analysis.

The Ustyurt region is considered one of Uzbekistan’s important areas for hydrocarbon exploration, and the project is aimed at identifying new prospective resources and improving understanding of the geological structure of the investment blocks.

The Steering Committee also reviewed the results of joint activities conducted during 2025 and the first six months of 2026, providing an assessment of progress under the production-sharing agreement and outlining priorities for further exploration.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to continue joint implementation of the project, with a focus on detailed geological study and the efficient development of the Ustyurt region’s hydrocarbon potential.

The planned transition from seismic data acquisition to analysis and exploration drilling marks a new stage in the project and could provide additional information on the region’s potential for future oil and gas development.