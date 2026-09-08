Turkmenistan, Indonesia discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Turkmenistan and Indonesia discussed prospects for increasing mutual trade, investment cooperation and joint economic projects.

This was reported by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Indonesia in a publication on its social media account following the meeting between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Anis Matta.

“Turkmenistan and Indonesia discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres,” the publication says.

The interlocutors noted significant potential for increasing the volume of mutual trade, intensifying investment cooperation and implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy.

Particular attention was also paid to cultural and humanitarian ties, including cooperation in education, science, culture, sports and tourism.

The officials expressed interest in expanding direct contacts between higher education institutions, research organizations and cultural institutions, as well as implementing joint educational and cultural projects.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing Turkmen-Indonesian cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Turkmenistan and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have maintained political dialogue and cooperation in trade, the economy, culture and humanitarian affairs. In recent years, the economic component of bilateral relations has received greater attention, with the two countries exploring opportunities to increase mutual trade, investment and business contacts.

In February 2026, Indonesia's newly appointed ambassador to Turkmenistan, Rolliansyah Soemirat, presented his credentials, with the sides discussing prospects for cooperation in trade, the economy and other areas. The appointment came as both countries were seeking to maintain regular political contacts and expand their bilateral relations.

Against this background, the latest discussions on increasing mutual trade, investment cooperation and joint projects indicate an effort to give the economic component of Turkmenistan-Indonesia relations a more practical dimension. For Turkmenistan, stronger ties with Indonesia also provide an opportunity to expand economic contacts with Southeast Asia, while Indonesia can gain a foothold in a Central Asian market with potential in energy, trade and other sectors.