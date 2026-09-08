Counsellor at Azerbaijani Embassy in UK sends letter to The Guardian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Guardian has published a response letter from Gunel Salimova, Counsellor at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom, addressed to the newspaper’s editorial board in connection with a biased article.

The letter notes that, contrary to the author’s opinion, the aforementioned film The Black Garden contains a chauvinistic stance and does not reflect the existing reality.

It also stresses the importance of taking into account, when covering the former conflict, the tragedies experienced by the Azerbaijani people, the humanitarian and social consequences of the occupation, as well as the continuing threat posed by landmines. The letter also points out that the cause of the former conflict was Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories, and that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in 2020.

It is emphasized that significant progress has been achieved towards establishing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and that the leaders of the two countries discussed concrete results of the peace process at their most recent meetings. In this regard, discussions on restoring trade ties between the two countries, the delimitation of borders, and regional connectivity projects are noted.

The Azerbaijani side is said to favor focusing attention not on the divisions arising from the former conflict, but on the positive results achieved towards strengthening peace, cooperation, and mutual trust in the region.

