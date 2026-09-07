Azerbaijan weighs membership in Global Offshore Wind Alliance (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan’s possible accession to the Global Offshore Wind Alliance has been discussed.

This was stated by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in a post on his “X” account.

"During our meeting with Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), we discussed carrying forward the COP29 energy agenda at COP31. We exchanged views on advancing the energy storage, grids and hydrogen initiatives launched in Baku through concrete implementation mechanisms in Antalya, Azerbaijan’s accession to the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, as well as cooperation on sustainable aviation fuels and hydrogen," Shahbazov wrote.

The Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA) is a diplomatic-led, multi-stakeholder initiative launched at COP27 in November 2022 by the Government of Denmark, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). Together with Colombia as a co-chair, it unites governments, industry, international organizations, and civil society to accelerate offshore wind deployment worldwide. Its core goal is to help unlock at least 2,000 GW of global offshore wind capacity by 2050 (with an intermediate target of around 380 GW by 2030) in support of the Paris Agreement, energy security, and the clean energy transition, by raising ambition, sharing policy best practices, and building a global community of practice.