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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 6

Economy Materials 6 September 2026 10:00 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 6
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 6.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to September 5.

The official rate for $1 is 1,609,839 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,869,848 rials. On September 5, the euro was priced at 1,864,827 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 6

Rial on September 5

1 US dollar

USD

1,609,839

1,605,024

1 British pound

GBP

2,176,112

2,170,231

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,988,058

1,982,557

1 Swedish króna

SEK

168,206

167,807

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

172,956

172,655

1 Danish krone

DKK

250,143

249,491

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,035

16,994

1 UAE Dirham

AED

438,350

437,039

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,212,080

5,194,581

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

580,246

578,716

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,030,379

1,028,182

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

205,321

204,701

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,181,347

4,170,737

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,163,448

1,160,084

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

946,582

945,264

1 South African rand

ZAR

100,836

100,718

1 Turkish lira

TRY

33,246

33,133

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,592

18,537

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

442,263

440,941

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

122,855

122,491

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,190

13,151

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,159,582

1,157,024

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

429,290

428,006

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,281,487

4,268,681

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,270,263

1,267,263

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,306,185

1,306,414

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

49,062

48,909

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

767

764

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,064,177

1,061,632

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

253,618

252,957

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

239,864

239,114

100 Thai baht

THB

4,892,674

4,878,641

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

398,026

396,858

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,194,610

1,192,021

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,270,577

2,263,786

1 euro

EUR

1,869,848

1,864,827

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

353,403

352,291

1 Georgian lari

GEL

616,773

616,294

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

91,214

91,131

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

24,863

24,428

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

522,658

521,095

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

946,070

944,132

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,570,174

2,563,094

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

174,085

173,928

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

455,950

458,869

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,998

1,992

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,869,848 rials and $1 costs 1,609,839.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,25-2,28 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,62-2,65 million rials.

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