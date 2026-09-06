Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 6.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to September 5.

The official rate for $1 is 1,609,839 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,869,848 rials. On September 5, the euro was priced at 1,864,827 rials.

Currency Rial on September 6 Rial on September 5 1 US dollar USD 1,609,839 1,605,024 1 British pound GBP 2,176,112 2,170,231 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,988,058 1,982,557 1 Swedish króna SEK 168,206 167,807 1 Norwegian krone NOK 172,956 172,655 1 Danish krone DKK 250,143 249,491 1 Indian rupee INR 17,035 16,994 1 UAE Dirham AED 438,350 437,039 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,212,080 5,194,581 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 580,246 578,716 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,030,379 1,028,182 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 205,321 204,701 1 Omani rial OMR 4,181,347 4,170,737 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,163,448 1,160,084 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 946,582 945,264 1 South African rand ZAR 100,836 100,718 1 Turkish lira TRY 33,246 33,133 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,592 18,537 1 Qatari riyal QAR 442,263 440,941 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 122,855 122,491 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,190 13,151 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,159,582 1,157,024 1 Saudi riyal SAR 429,290 428,006 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,281,487 4,268,681 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,270,263 1,267,263 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,306,185 1,306,414 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 49,062 48,909 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 767 764 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,064,177 1,061,632 1 Libyan dinar LYD 253,618 252,957 1 Chinese yuan CNY 239,864 239,114 100 Thai baht THB 4,892,674 4,878,641 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 398,026 396,858 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,194,610 1,192,021 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,270,577 2,263,786 1 euro EUR 1,869,848 1,864,827 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 353,403 352,291 1 Georgian lari GEL 616,773 616,294 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 91,214 91,131 1 Afghan afghani AFN 24,863 24,428 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 522,658 521,095 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 946,070 944,132 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,570,174 2,563,094 1 Tajik somoni TJS 174,085 173,928 1 Turkmen manat TMT 455,950 458,869 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,998 1,992

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,869,848 rials and $1 costs 1,609,839.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,25-2,28 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,62-2,65 million rials.