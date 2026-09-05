Azerbaijan to export next batch of petroleum products to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Azerbaijan will export another shipment of petroleum products to Armenia, and transit cargo will be transported, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

According to the information, on September 5, 16 railcars of diesel fuel weighing 977 metric tons will be dispatched from the Bilajari station to Boyuk-Kesik.

To date, approximately 16,000 metric tons of diesel fuel and about 5,000 metric tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

Meanwhile, the next shipment will be transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

On the same day, five railcars of wheat weighing 355 metric tons, three railcars of fertilizer weighing 180 metric tons, and two railcars of timber weighing 138 metric tons will be shipped from Boyuk-Kesik.

In addition, to date, approximately 60,000 metric tons of grain, about 9,000 metric tons of fertilizer, 1,414 metric tons of propane, 133 metric tons of aluminum, 1,114 metric tons of coal, and 334 metric tons of lumber have been shipped from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.