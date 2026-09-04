Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Industrial Park - synergy of industrial and logistics options

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Diversifying Azerbaijan’s economy is one of the government’s key priorities. One of the important areas of this policy is the establishment of industrial parks and industrial districts in various regions of the country. This policy is already producing results. In the first half of 2026, the volume of production in industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy rose by 8.6% year-on-year to 1.94 billion manat ($1.14 billion). During this period, 554.7 million manat ($326.3 million) worth of manufactured products were exported.

Nakhchivan Industrial Park, expanding geoeconomic opportunities of Azerbaijan

A new stage in the development of industrial zones in Azerbaijan is already beginning. Thus, on August 11 of this year, the foundation of the Nakhchivan Industrial Park was laid. Priority directions for production, processing and recycling, as well as services have been determined here. The industrial park is expected to implement projects in the chemical and food industry, waste processing, ferrous and non-ferrous metal processing, manufacturing of construction materials, machinery and equipment, renewable energy, furniture, textiles, clothing, leather and leather products, packaging, paper and paper products. In addition to production buildings, it's planned to create an administrative building, a social zone including a sports and health center, a repair workshop, a warehouse building, a truck park and a logistics center in the park.

What concessions envisaged in Nakhchivan Industrial Park?

As in other industrial parks, the park will apply a wide range of concessions and support mechanisms to promote the activities of entrepreneurs. Thus, the residents of the park will be provided with ready-made infrastructure created at the expense of state funds. This infrastructure includes gas, electricity, water and sewage systems, internal roads and railways, as well as modern communication lines. In addition, residents of the industrial park are exempt from property, land and profit taxes for a period of 10 years from the date of their registration. Machinery and equipment imported for production purposes are exempt from VAT and customs duties.

What new opportunities does Nakhchivan Industrial Park open up?

Nakhchivan has a strategic position that differs from other regions of Azerbaijan due to its location on the border. This geographical location makes the region an interesting investment destination in terms of access not only to the domestic market of Azerbaijan, but also to foreign markets. The main advantage for the investor here is not only to produce products, but also to organize production in an area close to regional markets. An entrepreneur can consider the possibility of exporting his products to foreign markets by establishing a production line in Nakhchivan without limiting himself to the local market. In this regard, the advantage of Nakhchivan is that it can play the role of a bridge between production and trade. On the one hand, it's possible to use the local raw materials and production potential of the region, and on the other hand, it's possible to benefit from trade relations with neighboring countries.

Nakhchivan Industrial Park located on Zangezur corridor

One of the main factors increasing the strategic importance of the Nakhchivan Industrial Park is its close connection with the future transport and logistics opportunities of the region. In particular, the implementation of the Zangezur corridor can bring new dynamics to the economic and geographical position of Nakhchivan. With the commissioning of the corridor, the role of Nakhchivan in the international transport and logistics routes of the region can also increase significantly.

In this regard, it is not enough to approach the Nakhchivan Industrial Park only as an industrial zone where manufacturing enterprises are concentrated. When assessing the future potential of the park, it is more correct to consider it together with its transport and logistics opportunities. The opening of the Zangezur corridor can strengthen the position of Nakhchivan in terms of freight transportation, warehouse and logistics services, transit, and regional trade.

Another important factor is the future expansion of Nakhchivan's transport and logistics potential. The Zangezur corridor is considered not only as a transport line that strengthens Nakhchivan's connection with other regions of Azerbaijan, but also as a project that can accelerate the region's integration into the wider Eurasian transport network. In this context, Nakhchivan's location on the border is also an important advantage that increases its regional trade and logistics opportunities.

From a broader regional perspective, it's also necessary to consider the potential role of Nakhchivan in the transport links formed along the Middle Corridor. The Middle Corridor is one of the important routes that envisages the transportation of cargo flows from China and Central Asia to Europe via the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea. The implementation of the Zangezur corridor could create new opportunities for Nakhchivan's integration into this wider transport system.

The synergy created by industry and logistics is particularly noteworthy here. If the industrial park forms a favorable infrastructure and investment environment for production, the expansion of transport and logistics opportunities facilitates the access of that production to markets. In the future, the park can become one of the economic hubs where production, logistics, and trade opportunities of Nakhchivan complement each other. The expansion of access to new markets for the production enterprises established here can also increase the investment attractiveness of the region.

Thus, the main advantage for the Nakhchivan Industrial Park spans beyond the promotion of industrial production. The combination of industrial infrastructure, a strategic geographic location, proximity to foreign markets, future transport links, and the opportunities that the Zangazur Corridor could create may turn Nakhchivan into an economic hub with broader regional prospects for investors.