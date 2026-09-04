CAREC office, Kyrgyz Embassy in Turkmenistan discuss further cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The CAREC Project Office in Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Embassy discussed prospects for further cooperation between the two institutions.

This was reflected in a press release issued by Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) between CAREC Project Office Director Mergen Kepbanov and Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov.

“During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation between the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkmenistan and the CAREC Project Office in Turkmenistan,” the statement said.

The sides expressed interest in developing cooperation on environmental, climate and educational issues, as well as expanding the participation of Kyrgyz representatives in CAREC regional events and initiatives.

The meeting also covered participation in regional conferences and expert events, experience-sharing, environmental education and the training of young specialists.

Kepbanov reaffirmed CAREC’s readiness to support further cooperation and develop new opportunities for engagement with the Kyrgyz side, while Madmarov expressed interest in further developing the interaction, the report says.

For reference, the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) is an independent, non-political and non-profit international organization established in 2001 by the five Central Asian countries, the European Commission and the UN Development Programme. Its headquarters are in Almaty, Kazakhstan, while the organization operates offices across the region and focuses on environmental cooperation and sustainable development.

CAREC’s Project Office in Turkmenistan was established in 2014 under a memorandum with the National Institute of Deserts, Flora and Fauna of the Ministry of Nature Protection of Turkmenistan. The office supports environmental projects and promotes cooperation among government institutions, international organizations, research and educational institutions, NGOs and the private sector, with a focus on environmental sustainability, natural resource management, climate change adaptation and environmental education.