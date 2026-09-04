KazTransOil signs new collective agreement expanding social guarantees for employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. KazTransOil JSC has signed a new collective agreement for 2026–2031, providing expanded social guarantees for the company's employees, the company said.

The document was signed by Arman Kassenov, General Director and Chairman of the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC, and Akhmet Sarsenbay, Chairman of the Local Trade Union of KazTransOil employees.

The new collective agreement retains existing social support measures and introduces additional guarantees. These include the possibility of providing 100% of the company's employees with access to sanatorium treatment, as well as a simplified procedure for reimbursing expenses related to children's holidays at summer camps.

"The adoption of the new collective agreement was preceded by more than six months of joint work involving representatives of the employer, employees and the trade union. A 12-member commission was established to prepare the document, review proposals received and formulate the provisions of the new agreement," the company said.

The company added that primary trade union organizations in all regions where KazTransOil operates were involved in discussions of the draft agreement, while employees of the company's production units were given an opportunity to submit their proposals.

The agreement takes into account current changes in Kazakhstan's labor legislation and the provisions of the existing industry agreement. It also reflects the principles of social justice, protection of labor rights and social security for employees, according to the company.

KazTransOil currently employs around 6,700 people. The company said it continues to develop its social support system and implements projects annually aimed at improving working and living conditions for its employees.

Administrative, household and social facilities are being built and modernized at production units, existing infrastructure is being renovated, and conditions for sports and recreation are being created, including at remote production facilities and shift-work camps.

"Developing social infrastructure and creating comfortable and safe working conditions remain among the company's priorities," KazTransOil said.