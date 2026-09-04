Kyrgyzstan reviews progress of Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz road works

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Baktyluu Mombekov reviewed the progress of reconstruction works on the Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz highway.

According to the ministry’s press service, the deputy minister paid particular attention to the quality of road works, the volume of work being carried out, and compliance with the established deadlines.

"Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Mombekov Baktyluu Askar uulu, as part of a working visit to Talas region, reviewed the progress of reconstruction works on the Suusamyr–Talas–Taraz highway," the statement said.

Representatives of the contractor company were instructed to ensure the quality completion of the works and commission the road within the established timeframe.

Furthermore, Mombekov instructed contractors to regularly water dusty areas to reduce dust during construction.

The deputy minister also instructed them to minimize inconvenience for residents and ensure road traffic safety during the construction period.

Meanwhile, the Suusamyr–Talas–Taraz highway is a key regional road connecting Kyrgyzstan’s Suusamyr Valley with Talas and further with Taraz in Kazakhstan. It provides an important transport link between northern and western parts of Kyrgyzstan and supports cross-border trade and passenger movement with Kazakhstan. The route is also significant for access to the Talas region and for strengthening transport connectivity within Central Asia. Its mountainous sections make the road particularly important for improving the reliability and safety of regional transport links.