Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro seek to simplify mutual travel conditions

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Kyrgyzstan and Montenegro discussed prospects for simplifying conditions for mutual travel between citizens.

This was announced by the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA, following the meeting between Deputy Minister Meder Abakirov and Minister of Tourism in the Government of Montenegro and Chair of the UN Tourism Commission for Europe Simonida Kordic on September 3.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing Kyrgyz-Montenegrin cooperation in tourism, including increasing mutual tourist exchanges, promoting the tourism potential of the two countries, developing direct air links and facilitating conditions for mutual travel by citizens," the ministry said in a statement.

Meder Abakirov noted the dynamic development of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism sector in recent years and emphasized the country’s significant potential for attracting foreign tourists.

In this regard, he spoke about major tourism projects being implemented in the country, including the construction of the Ala-Too Resort multifunctional tourism complex on Lake Issyk-Kul.

Furthermore, Simonida Kordic expressed Montenegro’s interest in strengthening tourism ties with Kyrgyzstan and expanding cooperation in this area.

The sides confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation and take practical steps to further develop bilateral relations, including in the cultural sphere, as well as to cooperate on international platforms.