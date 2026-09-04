Azerbaijan, Brazil discuss development of cooperation in aviation sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Opportunities for developing air links between Azerbaijan and Brazil were discussed.

This was reported by Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), in a post on his social media page.

“Yesterday, I held another business meeting with Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, we discussed the renewal of AZAL’s fleet, the expansion of our route network, and the development of Azerbaijani-Brazilian cooperation in the aviation sector.

We also exchanged views on aircraft manufactured by Embraer, a company that plays a significant role in Brazil’s aviation industry. Currently, our fleet includes seven Embraer aircraft operating on regional and medium-haul routes, which demonstrates the practical ties that have already been established between the two countries in this field.

I wish the ambassador success in his diplomatic work in Azerbaijan and new achievements in his upcoming endeavors,” the post reads.