Senegal sets sights on Azerbaijan's ASAN Khidmet model rollout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Senegal plans to establish a single public services center based on the ASAN Khidmet model within the next three to four months, the country's Minister of Civil Service, Labor, and Civil Service Reform, Mamadou Lamine Diante, told reporters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark on the sidelines of a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Ministry of Civil Service, Labor, and Civil Service Reform of Senegal in Baku.

According to him, during their visit to Azerbaijan, the Senegalese delegation learned about the country's experience in digitalizing public services.

"In Azerbaijan, almost the majority of services and procedures are digitalized. For example, we sign contracts, but not digitally, while in Azerbaijan, most signings, especially employment contracts, are already fully digitalized," the minister said.

He noted that the Senegalese delegation also visited ASAN Khidmet.

"Yesterday, we also visited ASAN Khidmet. We want to implement the ASAN Khidmet model in our country as soon as possible. As the chairman of ASAN Khidmet noted, within the near future, within three to four months, we plan to create a single center in Senegal within the ASAN model where public services will be integrated," Diante said.

The minister emphasized that the Senegalese side expects to successfully implement this project.

"I'm confident that we'll achieve this soon. I believe that we will gain very valuable experience during this visit," he added.