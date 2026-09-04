SOCAR Georgia imports first batch of gasoline from Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. SOCAR Georgia Petroleum, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Georgia, has imported the first batch of gasoline from Italiana Petroli, a member of the SOCAR Group.

This was announced in a report by SOCAR Georgia Petroleum.

The company noted that the 5,000-ton cargo, which complies with the EN 228 standard, is the first direct supply transaction between the two companies after the acquisition of Italiana Petroli by SOCAR Group.

According to the information, the import of 5,000 tons of high-quality gasoline complies with the European EN 228 standard and was delivered to Georgia by a ship owned by SOCAR.

"This is the first commercial supply transaction between SOCAR Georgia Petroleum and Italiana Petroli after SOCAR acquired 99.82 percent of the Italian company's shares from API Holding. The transaction is a practical result of the expansion of cooperation within the group, the approach of combining refining, marine logistics, local distribution and retail activities into a single international downstream value chain. In terms of the Georgian market, this transaction allows diversifying fuel supply sources and increasing the reliability of fuel supply," the report said.

Being part of the SOCAR Group creates added value in terms of the experience and capabilities in one market creating real results in another.

"By combining Italiana Petroli's refining expertise and quality control capabilities with SOCAR's international logistics and local distribution infrastructure, we are further diversifying our fuel supply portfolio in Georgia. For local customers, this means continued reliable access to high-quality fuel in line with our adopted European standards," Director of SOCAR Georgia Petroleum Nodar Kanchaveli said.

According to the report, the acquisition of Italiana Petroli, which was completed on May 8, 2026, further expanded SOCAR's downstream operations in Europe. Italy is not SOCAR's first market in Europe. The Group also has operations in Switzerland, Austria and Romania. The broader regional geography of operations includes Türkiye and Ukraine.

Georgia holds a special place in SOCAR's international development. SOCAR Energy Georgia was SOCAR's first subsidiary established outside of Azerbaijan in 2006. The first SOCAR-branded gas station outside of Azerbaijan was also opened near Rustavi.

On September 23, 2025, during the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, SOCAR signed a tripartite share purchase agreement with Italiana Petroli S.p.A and MIP S.p.A.

The agreement was signed by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Chairman of the Board of Italiana Petroli S.p.A Ugo Brachetti Peretti.

The deal holds significant importance for deepening international cooperation in Azerbaijan’s energy sector and for expanding SOCAR’s strategic partnerships.

Ugo Brachetti Peretti, Chairman of the Board of Italiana Petroli S.p.A., told Trend that Azerbaijan and SOCAR can bring new investments, modern approaches, and valuable experience to Italy as a whole.

Peretti expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, noting Azerbaijan’s strategic importance in the Mediterranean region for gas, crude oil, and petroleum product production.

"Azerbaijan is one of the key countries in the region, with significant credibility and influence in this sector. We are very pleased to establish this cooperation with Azerbaijan," he added.

SOCAR completed the acquisition of 99.82% of the shares of Italiana Petroli on May 8, 2026, after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.