Turkmen and Dutch foreign ministers hold talks in The Hague

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen met in The Hague on September 3.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry on September 4.

“During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of Turkmen-Dutch relations and reaffirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres,” the report says.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in education and diplomatic training, including Turkmenistan’s long-standing cooperation with the Netherlands Institute of International Relations Clingendael.

Notably, the Netherlands and Turkmenistan have been developing economic cooperation in areas including water management, agriculture, horticulture, maritime infrastructure and industrial technologies. Dutch companies have previously explored opportunities in Turkmenistan, while bilateral business contacts have been supported through business forums and meetings involving representatives of the two countries’ private sectors. Water management has remained one of the most prominent areas, reflecting Turkmenistan’s need for technologies aimed at improving the efficiency of water use and the Netherlands’ extensive expertise in the field.

Earlier in August, Turkmenistan and the Dutch province of Limburg discussed expanding regional economic cooperation during a visit by a Turkmen government delegation to the Netherlands.

The delegation, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tangryguly Atahallyyev, held meetings in The Hague with Director-General for Political Affairs at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Joost Flamand and Director of the Cabinet of His Majesty the King Frans Princen. In Maastricht, the delegation met with Limburg's King's Commissioner Emile Roemer.