EU highlights its role as Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. EU is proud to be Azerbaijan's largest trading partner, Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The official made the remark during the round table on "European-Azerbaijani relations: assessment of historical experience and future directions of cooperation" held jointly by the Center for the Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism and the LINKS Europe Foundation.

She noted that the dynamics in relations between Azerbaijan and the EU are increasing.

"Our growing ties show that our partnership is not only focused on the past, but also on building a prosperous future for our peoples.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlights Azerbaijan's important role as a strategic partner and a reliable energy partner of the European Union. Azerbaijan has become an important and reliable energy partner of the EU, and we are proud to be Azerbaijan's largest trading partner," she added.

Meanwhile, the main purpose of the round table is to discuss the current state and development prospects of European-Azerbaijani relations, to review the results and lessons learned from historical experience, and to assess the existing opportunities for strengthening closer and more effective cooperation in the future.