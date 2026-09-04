OIC Labour Centre and Senegal ink memo on strategic partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The Islamic Labor Centre of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku and the Ministry of Public Service, Labor, and Civil Service Reform of the Republic of Senegal signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership during the 24th World Congress on Occupational Safety and Health, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The document was signed by Azer Bayramov, Director General of the Islamic Labor Centre, and Mamadou Lamine Diante, Minister of Public Service, Labor, and Civil Service Reform of the Republic of Senegal.

According to the memorandum, the Islamic Labor Centre will participate in the 24th World Congress on Occupational Safety and Health, to be held April 26–30, 2027, in Dakar, as a strategic partner.

Within the framework of this strategic partnership, attention was focused on the impact of digitalization and the application of artificial intelligence on occupational safety and health, as well as on research, technical cooperation, and the development of practical solutions in this field.

Prior to the signing of the memorandum on September 4, a bilateral meeting took place between Azer Bayramov, Director General of the Islamic Labor Centre, and Mamadou Lamine Diante, Minister of Public Service, Labor, and Civil Service Reform of the Republic of Senegal.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding existing cooperation, particularly future areas of joint activity in the field of occupational safety and health.

One of the main topics of discussion was preparation for the 24th World Congress on Occupational Safety and Health, to be held in Dakar in 2027, as well as the establishment of a strategic partnership between the Islamic Labor Centre and Senegal within the framework of the Congress.

Azer Bayramov noted that safety and health at work are among the main areas of activity for the Islamic Labor Centre. He emphasized the importance of promoting preventive approaches aimed at averting occupational risks, creating a safe and healthy work environment, and expanding the exchange of knowledge, experience, and best practices among member states.

For his part, Mamadou Lamine Diante highlighted the special significance of holding the World Congress on the African continent for the first time. The minister noted that the Congress would serve as an important platform for the international presentation and discussion of various countries’ experiences, innovative solutions, and modern approaches in the field of occupational safety and health.

He emphasized that the participation of the Islamic Labor Centre as a strategic partner would facilitate the active involvement of OIC member states in the Congress, as well as the expansion of international cooperation in this field.

Meanwhile, at the invitation of the Islamic Labor Center, a delegation from the Republic of Senegal, led by Mamadou Lamine Diante, Minister of Public Service, Labor, and Civil Service Reform, is on a working visit to Azerbaijan on September 3–4, 2026.

The visit was organized by the Islamic Labor Center.