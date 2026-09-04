Uzbekistan reaffirms commitment to expanding ties with Italy

Photo: the official channel of the Press Secretary to the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Uzbekistan and Italy are expanding strategic partnership, political dialogue, trade, and investment, as well as giving new impetus to cultural and humanitarian ties.

This was reported in a statement published by the press service of the Uzbek president, citing President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s letter to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to the information, Mirziyoyev sent the letter to Meloni, congratulating her on becoming Italy’s longest-serving prime minister.

The Uzbek president highlighted Meloni’s efforts to protect Italy’s national interests and strengthen the country’s role and influence within the European Union and internationally amid a rapidly changing global environment.

Mirziyoyev also expressed appreciation for Meloni’s friendly approach toward Uzbekistan and her continued attention to expanding multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Uzbekistan highly values its strategic partnership with Italy, the president said, noting that bilateral relations have continued to develop across multiple areas.

“Political dialogue, trade and economic and investment cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties are consistently expanding, gaining new substance and reaching a qualitatively new level,” the statement said.

The expansion of economic and investment cooperation represents an increasingly important component of the bilateral relationship, alongside political contacts and humanitarian exchanges. The growing scope of cooperation provides a foundation for developing new areas of engagement between Uzbek and Italian institutions and businesses.

The two countries’ evolving partnership also reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to deepen relations with European countries and attract greater investment, technology and expertise to support its economic development.

In his message, Mirziyoyev wished Meloni good health, family happiness and success in her state activities, while extending wishes of peace, prosperity and well-being to the Italian people.