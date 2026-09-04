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CBA announces interest rates on banknotes in virculation

Economy Materials 4 September 2026 12:11 (UTC +04:00)
CBA announces interest rates on banknotes in virculation
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Interest rates on banknotes issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have been announced.

This was announced in a report published by the CBA.

According to the CBA, the volume of banknotes in circulation as of September 3, 2026, amounted to 1.6 billion manat ($940 million).

The information indicates that on September 3, the total value of banknotes increased by 82.5 million manat ($48.5 million), or 5.25%, compared to September 2.

Thus, the value of CBA banknotes in circulation exceeded 1.6 billion manat ($940 million) for the first time since September 13, 2023.

Depending on the maturity of the bills, the interest rates were as follows:

28-day bills – 6.00%;

84-day bills – 6.10%;

168-day bills – 6.14%;

252-day bills – 6.23%.

Thus, as the maturity of the bonds increased, so did their interest rates. The lowest interest rate was 6.00% on 28-day bonds, and the highest was 6.23% on 252-day bonds.

Overall, as of September 3, the amount of Central Bank bonds in circulation totaled 1.655 billion manats.

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