CBA announces interest rates on banknotes in virculation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Interest rates on banknotes issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have been announced.

This was announced in a report published by the CBA.

According to the CBA, the volume of banknotes in circulation as of September 3, 2026, amounted to 1.6 billion manat ($940 million).

The information indicates that on September 3, the total value of banknotes increased by 82.5 million manat ($48.5 million), or 5.25%, compared to September 2.

Thus, the value of CBA banknotes in circulation exceeded 1.6 billion manat ($940 million) for the first time since September 13, 2023.

Depending on the maturity of the bills, the interest rates were as follows:

28-day bills – 6.00%;

84-day bills – 6.10%;

168-day bills – 6.14%;

252-day bills – 6.23%.

Thus, as the maturity of the bonds increased, so did their interest rates. The lowest interest rate was 6.00% on 28-day bonds, and the highest was 6.23% on 252-day bonds.

Overall, as of September 3, the amount of Central Bank bonds in circulation totaled 1.655 billion manats.