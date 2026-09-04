Preparations for Grape and Wine Festival underway in Shamakhi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The next Grape and Wine Festival will be held in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi on September 19-20.

Organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abgora Restaurant, and the Nasimi Vineyards Complex, the festival will take place in the Meysari village of the district.

The festival, which will be held for the 5th time, aims to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, and inform the general public about the history of viticulture and wine production in Azerbaijan and the work done in this field.

Various wine brands will participate in the festival, which will be held on the territory of the viticulture and winemaking complex of "Şirvan şərabları" LLC in Meysari village, and will present their products.

The visitors will have the opportunity to get to know viticulture and winemaking, as well as the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, and will watch various entertainment and show programs for two days. The entertainment program of the event will be announced in the near future.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased through the iTicket.az website.

Source for updated information: www.instagram.com/winefest.official